Hiroshima's Urban Development Based on "Axis of Peace"

Hiroshima, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--In this year's peace declaration, Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui mentioned the city's "axis of peace," on which key facilities related to the 1945 atomic bombing of the western Japan city are located.

The north-south axis of peace, which includes the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum, the Cenotaph for the A-Bomb Victims and the Atomic Bomb Dome, was proposed by the late internationally renowned Japanese architect Kenzo Tange.

The concept influenced not only the city's reconstruction after World War II, but also its modern urban development.

A former downtown district that now includes the peace park was instantly burned to the ground by the atomic bombing. It was said that no plants or trees would grow there for 75 years.

But the city's reconstruction plan, drawn up in 1946, included a plan to build the park and other facilities in the district, and Tange's design proposal was picked from 145 proposals received in a public solicitation.

