Sendai Tanabata Festival Starts with Ornaments Praying for Noto

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Sendai Tanabata Festival started Tuesday in the city of Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, with ornaments hung to pray for the areas affected by the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake in central Japan.

The festival, known as one of the three largest in the Tohoku northeastern region, runs through Thursday. "Tanzaku" paper decorations with messages written on them wishing for the return of daily life in the quake-hit Noto area are displayed.

In addition to tanzaku decorations and "orizuru" paper cranes, the festival also features "fukinagashi" streamers. Each fukinagashi set consists of five streamers. This year, there are about 260 sets of large fukinagashi, over 3 meters long, according to the Sendai Tanabata Festival Support Association.

The association decided to create fukinagashi for reconstruction in the Noto area and solicited donations through a crowdfunding project from May to July.

In July, it held a meeting to make fukinagashi and invited donors. Tanzaku decorations with cheerful messages, such as "It's okay to smile and cry," were attached to the bottom of the fukinagashi.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]