Kishida Urged to Attend N-Arms Ban Treaty Meeting

Hiroshima, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Hibakusha atomic bomb survivors in Hiroshima Prefecture asked Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday to attend a meeting of signatories to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons next year as an observer.

The United States, which dropped atomic bombs, and Japan, where they were dropped, should sign and ratify the treaty together, Toshiyuki Mimaki, leader of the Hiroshima Prefectural Confederation of A-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, told Kishida in a meeting in the city of Hiroshima.

Kishida said that he thinks that Japan's role is to bring nuclear states closer to a world without nuclear weapons.

Hiroshima was devastated by the U.S. atomic bombing on Aug. 6, 1945, in the closing days of World War II. Kishida visited the city to attend an annual memorial ceremony that took place earlier on Tuesday.

