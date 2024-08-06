Japan Govt, BOJ Reaffirm Cooperation amid Market Turbulence

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Finance Ministry and Financial Services Agency and the Bank of Japan on Tuesday reaffirmed their cooperation in response to the current turbulent stock and currency markets.

"The government and the BOJ confirmed that they will continue to communicate and cooperate," Atsushi Mimura, vice finance minister for international affairs, told reporters after the day's meeting of the three organizations.

The three-way meeting was the first since March 27, when the yen's fall against the dollar accelerated.

Financial markets have been tumultuous since the BOJ decided last week to raise its policy interest rate and the U.S. Federal Reserve also held a policy meeting in the week.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average logged a record loss of more than 4,400 points on Monday, and rebounded by more than 3,200 points on Tuesday, its largest single-day gain. Meanwhile, the dollar briefly sank below 142 yen on Monday, hitting a seven-month low.

