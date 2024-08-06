Japan Firms' Planned FY 2024 Capital Spending Up 21.6 Pct: Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Planned domestic capital spending by major Japanese companies in fiscal 2024 is up 21.6 pct from the previous year, rising for the third consecutive year, a survey by the Development Bank of Japan showed Tuesday.

Spending related to semiconductors and electric vehicles is expected to remain robust while some companies are likely to go ahead with fiscal 2023 investment projects that have been put off due to rising costs and delays in related construction work reflecting labor shortages, the government-backed lender said.

Manufacturers plan to increase capital spending by 24.7 pct in fiscal 2024.

Expenditures by chemical makers and nonferrous metal producers is projected to climb 34.1 pct and 30.9 pct, respectively, on the back of sharp increases in spending mainly on semiconductors and materials for electric vehicle batteries.

Spending at automobile-related companies is forecast to rise 24.6 pct, and that at precision machinery makers is seen up 23.7 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]