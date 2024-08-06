Japan, Mongolia to Agree on Defense Equipment Transfer Pact

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Mongolia are likely to reach a broad agreement to conclude a treaty aimed at allowing the two nations to export defense equipment to one another, Japanese government officials said Tuesday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh are expected to discuss the matter when they meet in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar in mid-August.

Tokyo hopes that Japan and Mongolia will sign the treaty, which will guarantee the proper management of defense equipment and technology by transfer destinations, as early as this autumn.

Japan expects the treaty to strengthen security cooperation with Mongolia, which borders China and Russia.

Japan is also considering making Mongolia eligible for receiving Japanese defense equipment free of charge in fiscal 2024.

