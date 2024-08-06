Japan to Provide 2 GSDF Transport Vehicles to Vietnam

Newsfrom Japan

Hanoi, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan decided Tuesday to provide two Ground Self-Defense Force supply transport vehicles to Vietnam as the first project under the two countries' agreement on the transfer of defense equipment and technology, which came into effect in 2021.

Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara and his Vietnamese counterpart, Phan Van Giang, finalized the deal at a meeting in Hanoi on the day.

The two defense ministers also agreed to strengthen bilateral ties amid China's increasing presence in the East and South China seas.

"We will continue to further promote bilateral defense cooperation," Kihara told reporters after the meeting.

He also met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

