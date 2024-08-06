India Lower House Observes Moment of Silence for A-Bomb Victims

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--India's lower house of parliament on Tuesday observed a moment of silence for the victims of the U.S. atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945 in the closing days of World War II.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that India has worked on curbing the spread of atomic bombs to ensure world peace and harmony.

The United States dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, and another on Nagasaki three days later.

The Lok Sabha has observed a moment of silence in memory of the atomic bomb victims almost every year since 1985, when India was led by then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who advocated for the abolition of nuclear weapons, according to the Japanese Embassy in New Delhi.

India possesses nuclear weapons but is not a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. The country conducted its first nuclear weapons test 50 years ago.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]