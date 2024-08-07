Japanese Corp. Fire Insurance Premiums to Rise from Oct.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Four major Japanese nonlife insurers will raise corporate fire insurance premiums from October, according to informed sources.

The national averages of their hikes are expected to be 15 pct at the maximum.

The four, including Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., received business improvement orders from the Financial Services Agency last December for rigging their premiums for corporate insurance policies.

The companies will raise premiums because of deteriorating profitability in their fire insurance operations due to ballooning insurance payments reflecting increasingly severe natural disasters.

The premium hikes are seen as a measure to ensure appropriate insurance underwriting, included in the business improvement plans that the four submitted to the FSA.

