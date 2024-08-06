Japan Raises Travel Alert for Israel

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday raised its travel alert for Israel, advising against visiting the country amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

The alert was raised to Level 3, the second highest in the ministry's four-tier advisory system, or higher.

The ministry kept the alert for areas around the Gaza Strip and the border with Lebanon at Level 4, which calls for evacuation.

There are about 1,000 Japanese citizens in Israel, according to the ministry.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]