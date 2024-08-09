Japan Swimmers Struggle at Paris due to Training, Prep Woes

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese swimmers have been struggling at the recent Olympics, with a silver in the men's 400-meter individual medley relay being the only medal the country clinched in swimming at the 2024 Paris Summer Games, the worst performance since the turn of the century.

The country's woes in the pool have been attributed to failures in its training system and lack of preparation due to inadequate information gathering.

Japanese national swimming team head coach Norimasa Hirai, who had been at the center of training efforts since after the 2008 Beijing Games, stepped down after the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and was succeeded by Takayuki Umehara. The change presented difficulties passing on know-how and making improvements in the team.

After failing to net even a single medal at the 1996 Atlanta Games, Team Japan entered a golden era with capable swimmers who were gathered from qualifying meets and retrained over about 100 days.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic made the country unable to maintain its basic strategy of using team training to strengthen swimmers. With Japanese swimmers battling against larger, more powerful foreign swimmers by working on their techniques, this was a significant blow.

