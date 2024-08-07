Kishida Seeks SDF Inclusion in Constitutional Reform Referendum

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida indicated Wednesday that clarifying the existence of the Self-Defense Forces in the Constitution should be a priority item as well in an envisioned national referendum on amending the top law.

"If a national referendum is held (on revising the supreme law) for the first time ever in the country's constitutional politics, it is important to ask the public whether the SDF should be clarified in the Constitution, in addition to whether an emergency clause should be added," Kishida told a plenary meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's Headquarters for the Realization of Revision of the Constitution.

At the meeting, members of the task force decided to launch two working groups--one for drafting a clause on a special measure on lawmakers' terms of office and the other for sorting out issues regarding the clarification of the SDF in the Constitution.

Kishida, also president of the LDP, voiced hope that discussions will be accelerated so that certain results will be produced by the end of this month.

The task force also approved a document on measures to maintain the functions of the Diet, Japan's parliament, in times of emergencies such as large-scale disasters, which was compiled by a related working team. The document calls for an emergency meeting of the House of Councillors, upper chamber of the Diet, to be positioned as the only contingency clause under the current Constitution.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]