Japan's ABC Cooking Studio Closes Down All Chinese Outlets

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ABC Cooking Studio Co. has closed down all of its outlets in China, it was learned.

Many customers of the major cooking class operator are believed to have paid some 10,000 yuan or more in tuition fees. A number of Chinese social media posts are calling for refunds.

An ABC studio in Beijing is shuttered with a notice saying that liquidation procedures would start July 31. The notice said that funding difficulties have made it impossible for the company to continue normal operations.

According to Chinese media, ABC began operations in China in 2010, and the number of its outlets in the country stood at 12 recently. Some of them continued soliciting new customers until the end of July, informed sources said.

One social media post quoted a lawyer for the company as saying that a full refund would probably be difficult.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]