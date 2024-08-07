Japan Spent Record 5.9 T. Yen in April Forex Intervention

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan spent 5,918.5 billion yen in a foreign exchange market intervention on April 29, a daily record for its yen-buying, dollar-selling operations, a Finance Ministry report showed Wednesday.

The intervention was carried out in the form of "stealth" operation, in which financial authorities do not immediately disclose whether they have intervened, in hopes of maximizing the effects of such operations.

The previous record was 5,620.2 billion yen spent on Oct. 21, 2022.

The report also said that the authorities spent 3,870 billion yen in a similar intervention on May 1 this year.

On April 29, when the Tokyo market was closed for a national holiday, the dollar rose above 160 yen in overseas trading before plummeting below 155 yen following the intervention. On May 1, the dollar fell from above 157 yen to as low as around 153 yen in trading abroad.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]