Japan to Start Discussing Film Industry Promotion

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to hold in early September the first meeting of a public-private committee to promote the country's film industry, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Wednesday.

"We will build a sound partnership between the public and private sectors for the Japanese content industry's further development," Kishida told reporters after meeting with junior high school students at a filmmaking workshop in Tokyo.

The government's revised "new capitalism" action plans, released in June, stipulate the creation of the committee, to be composed of relevant government officials and industry people.

Kishida said the committee will lead the integration of content industry support measures currently implemented separately by the culture and industry ministries. The ministries will jointly seek budget allocations for those measures.

The prime minister's visit to the workshop, a project related to the Tokyo International Film Festival, to be held from late October to early November, was joined by award-winning director Hirokazu Koreeda, whose works include "Shoplifters."

