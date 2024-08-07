BOJ Not to Raise Rates amid Market Instability: Deputy Gov. Uchida

Newsfrom Japan

Hakodate, Hokkaido, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan "will not raise its policy interest rate when financial and capital markets are unstable," BOJ Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida said Wednesday.

The central bank "needs to maintain monetary easing with the current policy interest rate for the time being," he said in a lecture meeting in Hakodate, Hokkaido, northern Japan.

On a recent plunge of stock prices and the yen's rebound, Uchida said that the BOJ will keep a close watch on market developments and their impacts on economic activities and prices "with utmost vigilance" and will "conduct monetary policy as appropriate."

At the end of July, the BOJ decided to raise its target for the unsecured overnight call rate, Japan's benchmark short-term interbank lending rate, to around 0.25 pct from a range of around zero to 0.1 pct.

As to whether the central bank will raise the policy rate target further, Uchida explained a condition set by the BOJ that the economy and prices will move in line with the bank's outlook. "On this point, the significant movements in stock prices and foreign exchange rates since last week would be relevant," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]