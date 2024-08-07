U.S. Envoy to Skip Nagasaki Peace Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel will not attend an annual peace ceremony to be held in the southwestern Japan city of Nagasaki on Friday, sources at the U.S. Embassy in Tokyo said Wednesday.

On behalf of Emanuel, Chuka Asike, principal officer at the U.S. Consulate in Fukuoka, near Nagasaki, will take part in the ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of Nagasaki, according to the sources.

British Ambassador to Japan Julia Longbottom said Tuesday that she would miss the ceremony because Israeli Ambassador to Japan Gilad Cohen was not invited to the event amid the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The United States, a key ally of Israel, is set to follow the British move.

Both Emanuel and Longbottom attended this year's peace ceremony in Hiroshima on Tuesday to mourn victims of the U.S. atomic bombing of the western Japan city 79 years ago. The United States dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, and another on Nagasaki three days later, in the closing days of World War II.

