Tokyo Gov. Koike Injured at Ceremonial First Pitch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike injured her left knee joint during a ceremonial first pitch at a professional baseball game, the metropolitan government said Wednesday.

With the chip fracture requiring two months for recovery, Koike will work remotely for the time being. But she plans to attend a memorial ceremony for the war dead in Tokyo on Aug. 15, according to the government.

Koike got hurt when she threw the ceremonial pitch to start the game of the Hanshin Tigers and the Tokyo Yakult Swallows on Tuesday night at Meiji Jingu Stadium in the capital’s Shinjuku Ward.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]