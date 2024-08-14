Japanese Celebrities Raising Alarm over Social Media Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 14 (Jiji Press)--Amid a surge in social media fraud cases in which Japanese celebrities' photographs are used without permission in fake advertisements to lure victims into making investments, those who have been impersonated in such ads have started to take preventative action.

They are appearing on related police awareness videos and posting alert messages on their own social media accounts.

According to the National Police Agency, the amount of money stolen in investment fraud through social media in Japan in January-June rocketed about seven times from a year earlier to 50.6 billion yen. In half of such fraud cases, perpetrators asked for investments by pretending to be celebrities or famous investors.

"I'm angry! I never advertise investment products!" popular commentator and journalist Akira Ikegami said in an awareness video created by the Aichi prefectural police department in central Japan. At an event to mark the completion of the video, he noted: "There are people who fell for scams because they trusted me. I felt distressed to know that."

Around last autumn, Ikegami learned that there were scam ads employing his photos. At that time, however, he did not take the situation seriously.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]