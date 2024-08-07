NTT Chief Suggests Need to End Telegram Services

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. President Akira Shimada on Wednesday suggested the need to end the domestic telegram services of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone West Corp. and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corp.

"Discussions on ending (the telegram services) at some point should be advanced in public," Shimada said at a press conference.

The telegram services have been hit by a sharp decline in the number of users. Still, they continue to be used to send messages for events such as weddings and funerals, and abolishing them would require government approval.

A supplementary provision of the telecom business law stipulates that only NTT East, NTT west and KDDI Corp. are allowed to operate telegram services.

The annual number of telegrams handled by the NTT group peaked at about 95 million in the 1960s, when the group was still Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Public Corp., and plummeted 96 pct in about 60 years to about 3.8 million, against the backdrop of the spread of more accessible online communication methods such as email and messaging apps.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]