BOJ to Mull Rate Hikes Carefully: Deputy Gov. Uchida

Hakodate, Hokkaido, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan will consider carefully whether to raise the policy interest rate further, BOJ Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida suggested Wednesday.

"Factors making the BOJ think more carefully (about additional rate hikes) are emerging" he told a press conference in Hakodate, Hokkaido, northern Japan.

Uchida said that the central bank's decision in late July to raise its target for the unsecured overnight call rate, Japan's benchmark short-term interbank lending rate, to around 0.25 pct from a range of around zero to 0.1 pct "led to the yen reversing course from a depreciation track, causing stocks to fall further."

The risk of higher inflation through rises in import prices is decreasing thanks to the yen's rebound, he noted.

