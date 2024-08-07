3 Options for Hokuriku Shinkansen Extension with Ballooning Costs Shown

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry showed Wednesday three detailed options for an extended route from Tsuruga to Osaka for the Hokuriku Shinkansen bullet train line.

All the proposed routes, presented to a ruling coalition panel, begin at Tsuruga Station in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan, and reach Shin-Osaka Station in the western metropolis via another Fukui city of Obama and ancient capital Kyoto, northeast of Osaka.

The ministry said the route extension is newly estimated to cost up to 5.3 trillion yen, up over 2.5-fold from the initial estimate of 2.1 trillion yen, assuming that the inflation rate will remain at 2 pct per year.

The ruling camp hopes to reach a decision on the route by the end of this year, with a goal to begin construction work in fiscal 2025.

The options differ from each other when it comes to the location of the Kyoto stop.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]