INTERVIEW: Japanese Banks Urged to Brace for Higher Interest Rates

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese financial institutions should prepare for the possible effects on their earnings of market interest rate rises caused by the Bank of Japan's rate increases, Financial Services Agency Commissioner Hideki Ito said in a recent interview.

In his first interview since assuming his post on July 5, Ito said he plans to urge banks to strengthen their capability to manage interest rate risks, saying, "Financial institutions need to make necessary preparations by themselves."

Ito said that he hopes people using the Nippon Individual Savings Account, or NISA, tax-exemption program for small-lot investments will "make investment decisions calmly" amid historic turbulence on stock markets, stressing the importance of long-term vision, accumulation and diversification in asset management.

He said that higher interest rates are "clearly positive for some financial institutions," but voiced concerns about blows to some institutions' asset portfolios. He said that higher rates can improve lending margins but could also expand valuation losses on securities such as Japanese government bonds.

Ito called on financial institutions considering raising interest rate on loans to provide "careful explanations" to clients.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]