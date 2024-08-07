5 Major Japan Automakers Post Higher Profits for April-June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Five of Japan's seven major automakers posted higher group operating profits for April-June than a year earlier, mainly reflecting robust North American operations and a weaker yen, according to their earnings reports released by Wednesday.

The five are Toyota Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co., Suzuki Motor Corp., Mazda Motor Corp. and Subaru Corp., with Toyota, Honda and Suzuki marking record operating profits for the quarter.

On the other hand, Nissan Motor Co.'s operating profit dropped due to sluggish operations in the North American market, and Mitsubishi Motors Corp.'s fell as its sales in Southeast Asia declined.

Honda managed to offset a decline in sales in the Chinese market with robust sales of two-wheeled vehicles in India and strong sales of hybrid vehicles in the United States and elsewhere.

At an online press conference on Wednesday, Honda Chief Financial Officer Eiji Fujimura pointed to the need to build a business structure that is resilient to changes, referring to recent volatile foreign exchange fluctuations.

