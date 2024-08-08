Sumitomo Chemical to Lower Stake in JV with Saudi Aramco

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Sumitomo Chemical Co. has said it will sell a stake of 22.5 pct in its oil refining and petrochemical joint venture with state-owned Saudi Arabian Oil Co., or Saudi Aramco.

Sumitomo Chemical expects some 100 billion yen in proceeds from the sale of shares in Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co., known as Petro Rabigh, and plans to inject the money entirely into the joint venture, according to an announcement Wednesday.

The Japanese company will also waive about 110 billion yen in loans to Petro Rabigh, whose profitability has deteriorated due to the sluggish petrochemical market.

Sumitomo Chemical and Saudi Aramco hope to improve the finances of Petro Rabigh and support its business reconstruction.

Sumitomo Chemical's stake in Petro Rabigh will drop to 15 pct from 37.5 pct, but the joint venture will remain an equity-method affiliate of the Japanese company. Saudi Aramco's stake will rise to 60 pct from 37.5 pct.

