Tokyo Women's Medical Univ. Dismisses Chancellor

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--The board of Tokyo Women's Medical University has voted to dismiss Chancellor Kinuko Iwamoto over suspected illegal expenditure linked to its alumnae association Shiseikai.

All of the board's 11 members other than Iwamoto backed her dismissal at its meeting Wednesday, sources said. The 10 members, including President Yoshiro Maru, have expressed their intent to resign from the board to take responsibility for the scandal.

Board member Naomi Hizuka will serve as chancellor provisionally until the launch of a new leadership team.

At Wednesday's meeting, Iwamoto said, "I intend to resign, but not yet," according to the sources. Other board members then demanded her dismissal, leading to the day's vote.

Even after the dismissal, Iwamoto will stay on as a board member for now. She will be discharged from the board in the near future after related procedures are completed.

