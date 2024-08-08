Supporters Call for Release of Sea Shepherd Founder

Newsfrom Japan

London, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Supporters of Paul Watson, founder of antiwhaling group Sea Shepherd, on Wednesday held a demonstration in London calling for his release.

Watson, placed on an international wanted list in 2010 by the Japan Coast Guard through the International Criminal Police Organization on suspicion of obstructing Japan's research whaling, was detained in Greenland, the autonomous territory of Denmark, in late July. Japan has been asking for his extradition.

The demonstration in London was organized by the Captain Paul Watson Foundation, a sea protection group formerly known as Sea Shepherd UK. Gathered in front of the British foreign ministry and the Danish Embassy in London, about 20 protesters called for Watson's release by carrying signs saying "Free Paul Watson."

Robert Read, the group's chief operating officer, urged the Danish government not to grant extradition, saying that in Japan, Watson will not be able to receive a fair trial and could be detained for 15 years, which is a violation of his human rights.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]