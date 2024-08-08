Japan's Kusaka Claims Gold in Men's Greco-Roman Wrestling

Newsfrom Japan

Paris, Aug. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nao Kusaka clinched gold in men's Greco-Roman wrestling in the 77-kilogram category at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday, defeating Kazakhstan's Demeu Zhadrayev.

This is the first time for Japan to win two gold medals in Greco-Roman wrestling at an Olympics since the 1964 Tokyo Games. At the Paris Games on Tuesday, Kenichiro Fumita claimed gold in the 60 kg division.

In women's wrestling, Yui Susaki, a gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, won bronze in the 50 kg category.

In the men's table tennis team event, Japan was beaten by Sweden in the semifinals, moving to Friday's third-place playoff.

