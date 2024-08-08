Envoys of 6 of G-7 Member Nations to Skip Nagasaki Ceremony

Newsfrom Japan

Nagasaki, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--The ambassadors to Japan of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the United States will not attend an annual peace ceremony to be held in Nagasaki on Friday, Shiro Suzuki, mayor of the southwestern Japan city, said Thursday.

The six countries have voiced concerns at Nagasaki having not invited Israel, which is in fierce fighting with Hamas in the Palestinian territory of Gaza, to this year's ceremony.

The absence of the ambassadors "is regrettable," Suzuki told reporters, adding, "I hope the ambassadors will attend (the annual ceremony) next year and later." The six nations and Japan form the Group of Seven forum of major countries.

The mayor said that the city has given oral explanations to ambassadors or their deputies of the six countries and the European Union, also a G-7 member, about Nagasaki's decision not to invite Israel to this year's peace ceremony, but was unable to obtain full understanding from them.

"We will keep trying to win their understanding by patiently explaining the matter," Suzuki said, while denying that Nagasaki did not give an invitation to Israel for a political reason.

