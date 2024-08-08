Many BOJ Members Saw Need for Rate Hike at July Meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Many Bank of Japan policymakers saw the need for an interest rate hike based on their views on the economy and prices last month, a summary of the latest monetary policy meeting showed Thursday.

At the July 30-31 meeting, Policy Board members recognized economic and price developments that were largely in line with the BOJ's projections, according to the summary of opinions expressed at the gathering.

One opinion said the central bank "needs to raise the policy interest rate in a timely and gradual manner."

At the meeting, the nine-member board voted seven to two to raise the bank's short-term interest rate target, or the policy rate, to around 0.25 pct from the previous range of around zero to 0.1 pct.

One opinion said that "the current economic situation seems to be favorable enough that the bank can raise the significantly low policy interest rate to some degree," while another stated that "upside risks to prices require attention."

