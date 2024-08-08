Japan Govt Workers to See Biggest Base Pay Rise in 32 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Personnel Authority on Thursday recommended that the monthly base salary for central government workers be raised by 2.76 pct, or 11,183 yen, on average for fiscal 2024, the biggest rate of increase in 32 years.

In its recommendation to the Diet, the country's parliament, and the cabinet, the government agency called for increasing government employees' annual bonuses to an equivalent of 4.6 months' salary, up 0.1 month.

The agency recommended that the monthly starting salary for career-track workers fresh from university be raised by 29,300 yen, the largest rise ever, to 230,000 yen.

In line with an increase in double-income households, the agency also said that the monthly spousal allowance of 6,500 yen should be abolished.

The agency proposed hikes in both monthly salaries and bonuses for the third straight year. Annual pay for central government workers is projected to rise by 228,000 yen on average.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]