Japan, India to Hold 2-plus-2 Security Talks on Aug. 20

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and Indian governments will hold a so-called two-plus-two security meeting in India on Aug. 20, Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said on Thursday.

It will be the third such meeting since one held in Tokyo in September 2022 and will be attended by Kihara and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, as well as their Indian counterparts, Rajnath Singh and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, respectively.

The two sides aim to enhance their security ties, such as by expanding joint drills and promoting cooperation on defense equipment, in the face of China's hegemonic moves.

At a press conference on Thursday, Kihara stressed that India is a very important partner in efforts to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The upcoming meeting is also expected to cover cooperation on cybersecurity and climate change, as well as the situations in Ukraine and the Middle East.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]