Japan's Food Self-Sufficiency Rate Unchanged at 38 Pct in FY 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's calorie-based food self-sufficiency rate in fiscal 2023 was at 38 pct, standing at the same level for three straight years, the agriculture ministry said Thursday.

The rate has remained stagnant although the Japanese government aims to raise it to 45 pct by fiscal 2030.

In fiscal 2023, which ended in March this year, increased wheat production pushed up the food self-sufficiency rate. On the other hand, sugar beets with lower sugar content had a negative impact.

While demand for rice is declining in the long term, consumption of animal products, requiring feed much of which is imported, is growing. Japan's food self-sufficiency rate declined on the back of the country's changing food culture and in recent years, it has remained almost flat between 37 pct and 39 pct.

When measured by production value, Japan's overall food self-sufficiency rate in fiscal 2023 rose 3 percentage points from the previous year, when the rate stood at 61 pct, a record low. The higher rate reflected a fall in the value of imports of animal products including feed, with grain market conditions calming down.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]