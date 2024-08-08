Japan Cabinet Ministers Resume Holding Fundraising Parties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and some other members of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet have resumed holding political fundraising parties, it was learned Thursday.

At a press conference the same day, Suzuki said he had such a party last weekend but it did not run counter to the ministerial code of conduct urging against hosting large parties because only about 250 people attended.

After it came to light that factions within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party had exploited political fundraising parties to create slush funds, Kishida asked the factions to refrain from holding such parties for the time being and he himself vowed to do so during his tenure as prime minister.

But Suzuki maintained that his latest party did not violate or evade any law.

"I will continue to carry out (fundraising through parties) in a restrained manner," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]