Japan Emperor Meets with Visiting Swiss Pres. Amherd

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito met with Swiss President Viola Amherd at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Thursday.

During the 25-minute meeting, the Emperor said that the president's visit to Japan is of great significance as it came on the occasion of the 160th anniversary this year of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Switzerland, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Emperor Naruhito also thanked Amherd for attending a "Sokui-no-Rei" event for his enthronement in 2019.

The Swiss president said that the two nations are working together for world peace.

The Emperor showed two photos of mountains that were taken during his visit to the European country in 2014, when he was Crown Prince.

