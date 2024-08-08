Daily Jakarta Shimbun Still Publishing after Suspension Announcement

Newsfrom Japan

Jakarta, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Indonesia's only Japanese-language daily newspaper is still rolling off the presses after its publisher announced on Aug. 1 that it would temporarily shut down.

In an about-face, it was decided, mainly by Indonesian staff, that The Daily Jakarta Shimbun will be published on weekdays.

A notice in the newspaper on Friday said that only the Saturday edition would be suspended for the time being. Former employees are said to be helping put the newspaper out. There has never been a Sunday edition.

"We apologize for causing inconvenience by changing our policy again and again," the publisher said. As the newspaper is still short of staff, it plans to continue publishing the newspaper while recruiting new workers.

