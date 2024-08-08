Support for Kishida Cabinet Turns Up Slightly: Jiji Poll

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Public support for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet rebounded slightly in August, a Jiji Press opinion poll showed Thursday.

The cabinet approval rate rose 3.9 percentage points from July to 19.4 pct, up for the first time in three months, although it stood below 20 pct for the ninth straight month, according to the August survey. The cabinet disapproval rate was down 4.8 points at 53.6 pct.

The survey found that 28.8 pct of respondents plan to vote for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in the proportional representation part of the next election for the House of Representatives, the all-important lower parliamentary chamber that elects the country's prime minister. The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan was chosen by 9.9 pct, opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) by 6.0 pct and Komeito, the LDP's coalition partner, by 3.4 pct.

Of all respondents, 42.7 pct said they hope that the government will continue to be led by the LDP after the next Lower House election, while 29.8 pct said they want opposition parties to seize power to realize a change of government.

As for the timing of a Lower House dissolution and a subsequent general election, 36.2 pct, the largest group, said they hope the events will come "within this year," followed by 18.9 pct who selected "when the term of office of the current Lower House members expires in October 2025 or shortly before," 16.3 pct who picked "early next year" and 8.6 pct who said the Lower House breakup and general election will take place "at the same time as next summer's election" for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of parliament.

