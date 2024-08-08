Japan Corporate Bankruptcies Top 950 in July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--The number of corporate bankruptcies involving liabilities of at least 10 million yen in Japan jumped 25.7 pct from a year earlier to 953 in July, up for the 28th consecutive month, Tokyo Shoko Research Ltd. said Thursday.

Bankruptcies increased among small and midsize companies as they struggled to reflect higher costs in prices amid inflation.

Liabilities left by failed companies totaled 781.2 billion yen, up about 4.8-fold. The total was pushed up by the collapse of MSJ Asset Management Co., formerly Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp., with liabilities of 641.3 billion yen.

The service sector saw 310 business failures, up 18.3 pct and hitting a record high. Many of the failed companies were restaurant operators and medical and welfare service providers.

The number of inflation-linked bankruptcies jumped 18.9 pct to 69, with many of them in the construction and manufacturing industries.

