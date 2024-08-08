M7.1 Quake Rocks Southwestern Japan, Raises Risk of Megaquake

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--A strong earthquake jolted southwestern Japan on Thursday, measuring up to lower 6, the third-highest level on the country's seismic intensity scale, and raising the risk of a predicted megaquake in the area.

Thursday's earthquake, with an estimated magnitude of 7.1, occurred at around 4:42 p.m. at a depth of 31 kilometers off the coast of Miyazaki Prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The seismic intensity of lower 6 was registered in the city of Nichinan.

Following the quake, the agency convened an extraordinary meeting of a panel of experts and issued emergency information on the possible Nankai Trough megaquake off the country's southern Pacific coast, saying that the risk of the megaquake is higher than usual. Such information was released for the first time.

A total of three people were injured in the cities of Miyazaki and Miyakonojo, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at an evening press conference in Tokyo.

The JMA also issued tsunami advisories for Miyazaki, Oita and Kagoshima prefectures, all in the Kyushu southwestern region, and Kochi and Ehime prefectures in the Shikoku western region. A tsunami of 50 centimeters was observed at Miyazaki Port, while a tsunami at the Aburatsu district of Nichinan, Miyazaki Prefecture, measured 40 centimeters.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]