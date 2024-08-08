Strong Quake Rocks Southwestern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--A strong earthquake jolted southwestern Japan on Thursday, measuring up to lower 6, the third-highest level on the country's seismic intensity scale.

The earthquake, with an estimated magnitude of 7.1, occurred at around 4:43 p.m. at a depth of about 30 kilometers at a point off the coast of Miyazaki Prefecture, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The seismic intensity of lower 6 was registered in the city of Nichinan in the prefecture.

The agency issued tsunami advisories to Miyazaki, Oita and Kagoshima prefectures, all in the Kyushu southwestern region, and Kochi and Ehime prefectures in the Shikoku western region. A tsunami of 20 centimeters was observed in Nichinan.

The agency launched a survey on whether the earthquake had any relation with a huge earthquake that is predicted to occur in the future at the Nankai Trough, running off the Pacific coast of central to southwestern Japan.

No abnormalities have been confirmed after the quake at Shikoku Electric Power Co.'s Ikata nuclear plant in Ehime and Kyushu Electric Power Co.'s Sendai nuclear plant in Kagoshima, according to the secretariat of the Nuclear Regulation Authority.

