Japan Prosecutor to Become Defendant over Coercive Probe

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--Osaka High Court has backed a petition for bringing a 52-year-old prosecutor to trial for his alleged coercive interrogation in an embezzlement case involving a real estate company.

This is the first time for a prosecutor to become a defendant in a criminal trial based on such a petition, according to the Supreme Court.

Making the decision Thursday, the high court said that the prosecutor, Daisuke Tabuchi, banged the desk to make a big noise while interviewing a subordinate of Shinobu Yamagishi, former president of Osaka-based real estate company Pressance Corp. Yamagishi, who filed the petition, was indicted but acquitted in the embezzlement case.

Tabuchi is also believed to have abused the subordinate, shouting, "Don't underestimate prosecutors."

Tabuchi used threatening words and actions for some 50 minutes during the interrogation, discouraging the subordinate from making explanations, Presiding Judge Kazuhiro Murakoshi said.

