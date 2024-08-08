8,601 Foreign Children in Japan Possibly Not in Education

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--A total of 8,601 foreign children of compulsory school age living in Japan were possibly not in education as of May last year, the education ministry said Thursday.

The number of such children, who are eligible for elementary and junior high school education, grew by 418 from a year before, according a ministry survey of the education boards of 1,741 municipalities across the country.

The ministry also said that 57,718 foreign students in elementary, junior high and high schools needed special Japanese language instruction.

The number of registered foreign residents of compulsory school age increased by 13,772 to 150,695, including 106,540 elementary school age children and 44,155 junior high school age children.

Of the foreign children, 970 were confirmed not to be in education, 7,199 could not be contacted, and 432 were not surveyed by education boards.

