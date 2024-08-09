Japan Chipamker Kioxia Back to Profitability in April-June

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese chipmaker Kioxia Holdings Corp. has announced a consolidated net profit of 69.8 billion yen for April-June, a turnaround from the year-before loss of 103.1 billion yen.

A weaker yen and a semiconductor market recovery pushed the struggling company back to profitability in the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The result is expected to give a boost to Kioxia's plan to make a stock market debut by year-end.

According to the financial results announced Thursday, Kioxia saw its sales rise about 70 pct from the year before to 428.5 billion yen. It earned an operating profit of 125.9 billion yen, against the year-before loss of 130.8 billion yen.

With the spread of generative artificial intelligence products, sales of semiconductors for data centers grew, the company said.

Meanwhile, Toshiba Corp., which holds about 40 pct of Kioxia, reported a net profit of 38.3 billion yen, against the year-before loss of 25.3 billion yen, thanks to the recovery of Kioxia.

