Toyota Cuts 2024 Global Output Forecast to 9.8 M. Units

Tokyo, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. has lowered its projection for global production of vehicles under its Toyota and Lexus brands in 2024 to around 9.8 million units from the initial 10.3 million units, it was learned Thursday.

The downward revision comes in response to production halts following vehicle testing scandals and recalls in the Toyota group. Toyota's annual global output is now seen falling for the first time since 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic was raging.

Of the projected total for 2024, around 3.2 million units will be produced in Japan, still above the 3 million units considered necessary to maintain the group's jobs in the country.

In 2025, Toyota expects its global vehicle production to exceed 10 million units.

In 2023, Toyota's global vehicle production came to around 10.03 million units, crossing the 10 million threshold for the first time. However, its global output slowed in January-June 2024, standing at 4.64 million units.

