Japan Worried over Disarmament Impact of Envoys' Peace Ceremony Absence

Tokyo, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan is concerned about the impact on nuclear disarmament of the absence from a Nagasaki peace ceremony of ambassadors from the other six Group of Seven countries.

The ambassadors' absence, reflecting Nagasaki's decision not to invite Israel to its ceremony Friday to mark the 79th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of the southwestern Japan city, may create a gap between Japan and western countries including major nuclear powers the United States, Britain and France, possibly impeding moves to realize a world without nuclear weapons.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida sees Japan serving as a bridge between nuclear and nonnuclear states.

As the only country attacked with nuclear arms, Japan has continuously proposed policies to work for nuclear disarmament in realistic ways while making efforts to let the world know about the devastation from the U.S. atomic bombings of the western Japan city of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, and Nagasaki three days later, in the closing days of World War II.

According to an official of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, the government was worried that Nagasaki's decision not to invite Israel could develop into a diplomatic issue, after it became known that the ambassadors of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the United States, all members of the G-7 forum of major countries, were concerned over Nagasaki's decision.

