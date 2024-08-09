Nagasaki Mayor Presses for Nuke Abolition

Newsfrom Japan

Nagasaki, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki stressed the importance of achieving the abolition of nuclear weapons Friday, the 79th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing of the southwestern Japan city.

The humanitarian norm of never using a nuclear weapon again has been shaken, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine dragging on and the Middle East situation becoming tense, Suzuki said in this year's Nagasaki Peace Declaration.

This year's memorial ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, representatives from a record 100 countries including nuclear powers, hibakusha atomic bomb survivors and bereaved families.

The city of Nagasaki did not invite representatives of Russia, Belarus and Israel.

The exclusion of Israel led all of Japan's Group of Seven partner countries--Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and the United States--to stop their ambassadors to Japan from attending Friday's ceremony, casting a dark shadow over the event to pray for peace.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]