Japan's Fujinami Wins Olympic Gold in Women's Wrestling

Paris, Aug. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Akari Fujinami won the gold medal in women's wrestling in the 53-kilogram division at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, extending her winning streak in official matches to 137.

In the sailing 470-class mixed dinghy event, the Japanese pair of Keiju Odaka and Miho Yoshioka clinched silver on the 14th day of the Paris Games.

Among other Japanese athletes, Rei Higuchi reached the final in men's freestyle wrestling in the 57 kg category. Tsugumi Sakurai also advanced to women's 57 kg freestyle final.

In women's table tennis team event, Japan reached the final.

