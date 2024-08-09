Kishida Cancels Central Asia Trip after Quake Warning

Newsfrom Japan

Nagasaki, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday that he canceled his planned trip to central Asia following a warning of an increased risk of a huge earthquake hitting the country.

"I will stay in Japan for about a week as the Japan Meteorological Agency is calling for preparations for an earthquake" to ensure that the government respond thoroughly, Kishida told a news conference in the city of Nagasaki.

The agency's warning "is not a notification that an earthquake will occur during a specific period, but public anxiety is great," he said, adding, "I want to be as careful as possible as the chief executive for crisis management."

The meteorological agency issued the warning Thursday night after a 7.1-magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Miyazaki Prefecture. It warned of a possible megaquake along the Nankai Trough off the country's eastern coast.

Kishida was scheduled to visit Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Mongolia from Friday through Monday. During the trip, the first summit between Japan and five Central Asian countries was set to take place in Kazakhstan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]