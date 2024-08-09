3 Years Sought for LDP Abe Faction Chief Accountant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors demanded Friday that the chief accountant of a Liberal Democratic Party faction once led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe be sentenced to three years in prison over slush funds created by the largest faction within the ruling party.

Tokyo District Court will hand down a ruling on Sept. 30.

In their closing speech, the prosecutors said Junichiro Matsumoto, 76, violated the political funds control law by instructing the faction's member lawmakers not to report kickbacks from the group for their fundraising party ticket sales or direct gains from the sales.

Unreported funds amounted to 1,351 million yen in five years, they pointed out, stressing that he chronically falsified the faction's funds reports.

But the defense in its final plea argued that he had not been aware of such unreported direct gains for two years or of illegality of his other accounting practices, adding that he did not have discretion to rectify the irregularities.

