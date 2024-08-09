Rakuten Remains in Red in 1st Half

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Aug. 9 (Jiji Press)--Rakuten Group Inc. on Friday posted a consolidated net loss of 75.9 billion yen for the six months ended in June, its fifth consecutive loss for the first-half period, due to massive costs related to its mobile phone business.

The Japanese company had a net loss of 139.9 billion yen a year before.

Adjusted operating loss in the company's mobile phone business shrank to 132.5 billion yen from 185 billion yen a year before as the number of subscribers grew by about 50 pct from a year earlier to 7.1 million as of the end of June.

"Joint sales campaigns with Rakuten Ichiba (cybermall) and Rakuten Card (credit card) significantly contributed" to the improvement, Chairman and CEO Hiroshi Mikitani told a press conference.

Average monthly telecommunications revenue per customer in April-June was flat from a year before at 2,021 yen, short of the company's goal of between 2,500 yen and 3,000 yen.

